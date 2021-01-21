A Rogers woman accused of burglarizing multiple vehicles in Temple is charged with engaging in organized criminal activity and other felonies.
Destinie Ann Marie Wood, 22, reportedly was arrested in connection to a burglary of a motor vehicle call at 8:30 a.m. Sunday at Chappel Creek Village apartments, 3010 Ira Young Drive.
A police investigation determined that five vehicles were burglarized at the apartments. Among the items taken were wallets and credit cards, which were used at various local stores to buy items, including tires, that totaled $1,000. The suspects also stole a maroon 2012 Cadillac SRT from the complex and they were seen on video exiting the vehicle at a 7-Eleven store.
“After watching the video, it shows a female suspect driving an older model red Dodge Dakota pickup and the male driving the Cadillac,” police spokeswoman Alejandra Arreguin said.
At 3 p.m. that day, officers saw the suspect vehicles when they went to an unrelated disturbance call at Bluebonnet Estates mobile home park in East Temple.
“After (officers approached) the male suspect, he drove off, and 22-year-old Destinie Wood was around the stolen Cadillac,” Arreguin said. “She was detained and then arrested for credit card abuse.”
Wood gave officers a small plastic baggie that contained a clear rock-like substance that tested positive for methamphetamine, Arreguin said.
Wood was transported to Bell County Jail, where she remained on Thursday. She is charged with engaging in organized criminal activity, a state jail felony; possession of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 1, less than 1 gram, a state jail felony; evading arrest, a Class A misdemeanor; and theft of property between $100 and $750, a Class B misdemeanor. She also has a pending third-degree felony, jail records show. Her bonds totaled $36,000.
Theft reports
On Jan. 11, a Temple officer responded to a theft call at Garlyn Shelton dealership at 5700 SW HK Dodgen Loop.
The business reported that the catalytic converters on three vehicles were stolen, totaling more than $4,500. No suspects were identified and the case is not active, Arreguin said.
On Jan. 14, police responded to a theft report at Walmart, 3401 S. 31st St. Employees told officers that two women were involved in a scheme in which one woman collected new items from the sales floor while another tried to return the items for cash. About $108 was taken. One suspect was detained and the other fled the scene, Arreguin said.
On Sunday, a theft report was made at Lowe’s Home Improvement, 605 SW HK Dodgen Loop. Officers were told that a man stole about $240 worth of merchandise before he fled the store, Arreguin said.