BELTON — “Thank you, Academy High School, for being so plentiful with your resources and aid,” David Lynn Kanouse said Sunday afternoon in his valedictorian address at the Bell County Expo Center.
Gratefulness was a theme shared by many of those who spoke during a ceremony that ended with 110 graduates receiving their diplomas.
“We have given to Academy and Academy has given back to us,” salutatorian Korin Elizabeth Honke said. “I will always be indebted to you.”
The high school experience brought the class from empty to enlightened minds, she said, and taught a lot more than curriculum. She challenged everyone to apply that knowledge in the real world.
“This is your life and you have the privilege of creating your own life,” she said. “Each time you fail, see that as an opportunity to learn and grow.”
Calvin Eshbaugh, president of the board of trustees, asked how he could put the class’s school year in perspective, considering all they had gone through.
“And then last night your parade literally got rained on,” he said. “We have full confidence … you will continue to move forward … and minimize what doesn’t really matter.”
As the third ranking student in the class, Alyssa Caroline Polnac gave the welcome address. She acknowledged that it has been a hard year and thanked everyone for their efforts, from the families to the board of trustees.
“To my fellow students, I pray you will grasp every opportunity,” she said.
In the closing remarks by a student, Aidan Lambert, president of the National Honor Society, said he’s seen how hard everyone has worked. Even if the way isn’t clear, remember that life is a step by step process, he said.
“Make progress in your life,” he said. “Strive for excellence. Go out and pursue. Advance toward the unknown.”
In his closing remarks, Logan Chaney, AHS principal, said that in 1925 Academy High School was the first school to bring children from multiple towns and make them into one high school.
“I know our nation is in strong hands as you become our leaders of tomorrow,” he said. “Remember to bring your best every day.”
Grady Barganier led the Academy High School Band in the processional and recessional. Anna Jo Bundy, an AHS sophomore, sang the National Anthem.
Billy Harlan, Academy ISD superintendent, certified the seniors. Chaney and Eshbaugh awarded the diplomas.