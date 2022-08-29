An hours-long pursuit by the Troy Police Department and other Texas agencies Sunday ended in the deaths of two people in Fort Worth.
Troy Police Chief Jeremy Gooch said in a statement Monday that the pursuit began at about 6:25 p.m. Sunday when an erratic driver along Interstate 35 refused to stop.
The department, Gooch said, received many calls about the vehicle starting at about 6:14 p.m. Drivers reported that the vehicle had been acting recklessly along the interstate between Temple and Belton at the 295 mile marker.
“The multiple calls that were coming through the dispatch center kind of depicted that it was more than likely going to continue up I-35, so our officer just prepared to intercept that vehicle,” Gooch said.
Once the pursuit began, officials said the vehicle started driving at speeds above 100 miles per hour, passing others on the left side near the center dividing wall.
“As soon as the lights turned on, the pursuit was on and he never slowed down,” Gooch said.
Gooch said the Troy officer continued pursuit of the vehicle north past the city limits, driving through Waco.
It was only when the chase reached north of Waco did officers from the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Hill County Sheriff’s Department joined in the pursuit.
As the driver reached north of Hillsboro it was reported that someone in the vehicle was armed with a gun. Occupants of the vehicle included a female driver and male passenger.
Continuing north, the driver continued onto Interstate 35 West, going towards Fort Worth.
At 7:23 p.m. the Troy Police Department requested help on the pursuit from the Fort Worth Police Department.
“The vehicle entered Fort Worth driving northbound on I-35 (W) and subsequently crashed near Spur 280,” Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes said in a statement. “Officers learned that the male passenger was holding the female driver at gunpoint.”
Once the vehicle was stopped, officers on the scene reported hearing what they thought was a gun shot. The driver was apparently fatally shot by the suspect, police said.
Noakes said that officers then approached the vehicle in an attempt to render medical aid. At about this time, at least one Fort Worth officer fired their weapon at the suspect.
Gooch said that the Troy officer did not fire any weapons at the suspect, only remaining on scene to help with the investigation. He said he was in contact with the officer, and other entities participating in the case, the entire time.
“Usually if we start a pursuit we like to try and stay with it all the way to the end,” Gooch said. “The reason being if you started the pursuit, you have people at the end asking questions … so the proper paperwork and charges can be filed.”
Both occupants of the vehicle, who still have not been identified, were later pronounced dead due to their injuries.
Fort Worth Police Department officials said their major case and internal affairs units are still investigating the incident and will release more information in the coming days.
Gooch said that, although the case would be handled by Fort Worth, his department would offer any assistance that was needed.