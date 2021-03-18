Two Temple residents were indicted Wednesday on charges they allegedly attacked and tried to stab a woman.
Cedric Darius Coleman, 28, and Jhantell Bradford, 31, are both charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, in connection to the attack. Coleman remained in custody Thursday at the Bell County Jail in lieu of bonds that totaled $180,000. Bradford was not listed in the jail.
Coleman was arrested on a warrant Jan. 17 after Temple Police stopped him for speeding in the 200 block of southbound Interstate 35, police spokeswoman Alejandra Arreguin said.
Coleman is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, and terrorist threat of family/household, a Class A misdemeanor.
Bradford is also charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
The assault allegedly occurred at about 6:20 p.m. Dec. 31, when Temple officers responded to a violent domestic assault in the 2400 block of South 61st Street. A woman told officers that the attack occurred when Bradford went to her home unannounced and she asked her to leave. Coleman then ran up to the door and pushed his way inside the home, Arreguin said.
The woman said Bradford tried to choke her, grabbed her hair and punched her. The woman told police she saw “a knife in Bradford’s hand,” Arreguin said.
The victim told police that Coleman had a box cutter blade in his hand but she knocked it out of his hands.
The struggle between the three stopped and Coleman and Bradford left in the vehicle they arrived in, Arreguin said.
Arrest warrants related to the attack were issued Jan. 13, Arreguin said.
Coleman’s terroristic threat charge stems from an incident on Dec. 23 at Canyon Creek Townhomes, 1476 Canyon Creek Drive.
At about 8:13 p.m., a woman told police she recently sold items to Coleman, but he went to her home, claiming the items were not delivered and he wanted his money. Coleman allegedly held a gun to his side during the encounter, Arreguin said.
Coleman left in his black Jeep Cherokee before police arrived. A warrant was issued for Coleman on Jan. 3, she said.
Other indictments
• Michael M. Conners, 64, of Wylie, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
• Marcus A. Degrazia, 30, of Copperas Cove, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
• Benniss Garcia, 25, of Temple, burglary of a building.
• Noe Garcia, 30, of Temple, burglary of a building.
• Richard E. Harris, 34, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
• Andrew P. Hernandez, 22, of Temple, harassment of a public servant.
• Jordan R. Kamas, 27, of Temple, driving while intoxicated third or more (repeat offender).
• Gail B. Keyser, 44, of Holland, intentional injury to an elderly individual.
• Pedro Kluting Jr., 35, of Belton, stalking.
• Erica J. Leija, 27, of Belton, evading arrest with a vehicle.
• Shawn C. Ledbetter, 49, of Temple, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
• Pamela M. Newton, 54, of Belton, evading arrest with a vehicle.
• Analee A. Ortiz, 30, of Harker Heights, driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years of age.
• Moises Ramirez, 44, of Temple, driving while intoxicated third or more (repeat offender).
• Michael T. Wimes, 53, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
• Jason D. Wright, 29, of Temple, assault of a family or household member with previous convictions (repeat offender.)