The Temple Police Department has identified Kristian Garcia Cruz, 30, as the deceased man found Wednesday at Temple Lake Park.
His body was discovered in Lake Belton after authorities initially responded to a submerged vehicle in the lake.
The Temple Police Department responded to a call at 9:09 a.m. Wednesday at Temple Lake Park, 14190 FM 2305, regarding a white Nissan Versa submerged in the water.
Officers, with the help of Temple Towing, recovered the vehicle at 11:30 a.m., initially reporting no bodies found in the car or the area. Police later said the owner of the vehicle had not been heard of for several hours.
His body was later found in the lake after the use of sonar by officials.
This case is still under investigation. Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.