Temple Independent School District trustees unanimously voted to extend Superintendent Bobby Ott’s contract for an additional year after delivering his annual evaluation on Monday.
Ott, who is in his fifth year leading the district, was evaluated in five areas for his performance from December 2021 through December 2022: board and community relations, district management, student achievement, human resources, and district communications.
Each of Temple ISD’s six trustees graded Ott on a scale of 1 to 5 in those categories — scores and comments that were then merged into a single appraisal that school board President Dan Posey read during the regular meeting.
“We experienced the disappointment of a failed bond election, worked through an intensive process to determine the desire of the community, and then moved in the right direction to meet the needs of a growing student population while responding to community desires,” Posey said. “I very much appreciate his leadership and continued optimism through that difficult time.”
Ott’s scores ranged from 4.2 in student achievement — a 0.3 decline from a year prior — to 4.9 in district communications, according to the Temple ISD school board’s superintendent appraisal.
“Overall rating of ‘C’ is not great, but it does look like several campuses made great strides,” Posey said. “Based on the data, the academic team has put many plans in place to address any deficiencies. Principals and assistant principals are being actively prepared to meet the new accountability system challenges and the STAAR redesign for 2023.”
Trustees praised Ott for his ability to keep the Temple ISD community informed with relevant, up to date and accurate information.
“We are really seeing the benefits of making sure that stakeholders hear about the great things happening at TISD,” Posey said. “These positive and exceptional things are nothing new, they just haven’t always been brought to the attention of the community. In addition, I love that we show pride not only in winning a championship or academic awards or certifications but also qualities such as teamwork, innovation, kindness, ambition, loyalty, determination, etc., that are being encouraged at our campuses.”
Ott thanked trustees for their teamwork, their vision and their vote of confidence moving forward.
“I really feel like every single year we grow closer with the community and I think you see that play out in student opportunities,” he said. “The community delivers whenever we knock on their door. They’re just truly extraordinary. We’re in a special place and doing special things. I’m just very thankful and grateful to be here.”