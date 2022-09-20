Belton ISD is slated to undergo a six-month attendance analysis in preparation of setting new boundaries, as construction is set to break ground on Wednesday for a new elementary school.
The yet-to-be-named to campus will be elementary school No. 11 in Belton ISD, when not including the Belton Early Childhood School — a campus that serves a few hundred pre-K students.
“At its regular meeting on Monday, the board of trustees heard about the process that will include multiple rounds of input and feedback from community members and the district’s long-range facilities planning team,” Belton ISD spokeswoman Karen Rudolph said in a news release. “Trustees will also have opportunities to weigh in before administrators bring a recommendation to the board in February.”
These new boundaries are not expected to take effect until August 2023 at the earliest.
Belton ISD assistant superintendent of operations Mike Morgan emphasized how the call for these updated attendance boundaries comes as May 2022 bond projects — including the construction of two new elementary schools and auditions at Southwest Elementary — largely address growth in the north and south sectors of the nearly 200-square-mile district that includes Temple and Belton.
The first Belton elementary school site is in Temple’s North Gate subdivision near North Belton Middle School, while the second Belton elementary school site is planned in the Hubbard Branch subdivision off of OT Tyler Drive, Belle Hubbard Trail and Holland Road.
“It is critical to have data-driven discussions that inform recommendations to the board, that are also reflective of the stakeholder feedback received throughout the process,” Morgan said during a school board meeting on Monday. “Ideally, our obligation throughout the process will be to take care of families moving forward and maximize the use of district facilities and resources.”
Morgan added how Belton ISD stakeholders can now submit naming suggestions for the two elementary schools, which will be accepted through Oct. 15, online at bisd.net/name.
“We encourage community members to bring forward thoughtful nominations that could ultimately be considered by the board,” he said. “Trustees will make the final decision based on recommendations from the committee that will narrow the pool to two or three options for each school.”
Last year, Belton ISD, a district of about 13,000, grew by 780 students and Southlake-based Zonda Demographics previously told trustees to expect the same growth this fall.
“We’ve seen so many rooftops (built) there over the past couple of years,” Belton ISD Superintendent Matt Smith said when the Belton ISD school board called for a bond election. “It’s projected that Tarver Elementary will be over 1,000 students in a couple of years, and it’s built for just a little less than 800. So we’ve actually added two portables at Tarver Elementary School already to address the growth.”
However, the 8104 Glade Drive elementary site in Temple’s North Gate subdivision is expected to ease that burden with a projected capacity for about 800 students.
“I understand everybody’s concerned about continuing to build, but we grew over 700 students this last year and we’re projected to grow over 700 students this next year as well,” Smith said. “That’s the size of elementary schools in many districts. Portables that just become part of the campus are not something that our community members want to see.”