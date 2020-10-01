A 51-year-old Temple man was arrested Wednesday on a charge of indecency with a child by sexual contact, a second-degree felony.
Byron Luke Choney allegedly inappropriately touched an 11-year-old girl on multiple separate occasions, Temple Police Department spokesman Cody Weems said Thursday.
A June 1 referral from Child Protective Services sent officers to Bethann Drive to do a welfare check.
After an investigation was completed, a warrant for Choney’s arrest was issued Sept. 28. He was arrested at the Bethann Drive address, Weems said.
An arrest affidavit said the CPS report said a child made an outcry that there was sexual abuse in the home.
Officers were told by the victim that she told “multiple adults” about what was happening before CPS became involved — which was sometime in April, according to the affidavit issued by Bell County Justice of the Peace Cliff Coleman.
Choney was in the Bell County Jail Thursday. No bond was set by press time.