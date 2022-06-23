“It’s hot enough to fry an egg on the sidewalk!”
It’s a common expression in the dog days of summer so the Temple Daily Telegram decided to put it to the test Wednesday, as well as attempt to bake cookies inside a hot vehicle.
Several experiments were performed, but it’s safe to say, the eggs definitely cooked, which speaks volumes about the temperatures in Central Texas.
According to the Farmer’s Almanac, an egg needs to reach a temperature of around 160 degrees before it will cook. While Temple did reach triple-digits temperatures, it wasn’t that hot. Since sidewalk temperatures are hotter than the air temperature, it allows the surface to cook a raw egg.
At noon, a raw egg was cracked open on the sidewalk, while a second raw egg was cracked into a skillet directly in the sun.
The sidewalk absorbed a majority of the egg white, leaving the egg yolk to dry out within a couple of hours. The second egg’s yolk immediately busted and within 15 minutes, the egg yolk looked dry. The egg whites remained gooey for about two hours, before also drying out.
Meanwhile, two whole eggs were placed inside the hot vehicle, one facing the morning sunlight and the other facing the afternoon sunlight. Although the inside of the vehicle reached 175 degrees, the egg receiving the morning sunlight was cloudy, but not cooked. The egg receiving the afternoon sunlight was soft-boiled.
Also inside the vehicle was a sheet of sugar cookies, which “baked” throughout the day. Within 30 minutes of being in the hot vehicle, the cookie balls spread out as if they were inside a hot oven. At the time, the temperature inside the vehicle was around 115 degrees. Normally, sugar cookies need to bake in a 350-degree oven for 10-12 minutes. After “baking” for eight hours, the cookies were hard on top, but soft on the bottom.
So, now you know it is possible to fry an egg in Texas heat, but the Telegram would not advise anyone about eating the egg afterward.