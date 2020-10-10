There are numerous contested races for local city council and school board races in Bell and surrounding counties.
Here is a look at the races:
Salado Board of Aldermen
The village of Salado has an uncontested race for mayor this election. Michael Coggin, 63, has lived in Salado for more than 20 years, and is running unopposed after Frank Coachman, 65, withdrew from the race. Coggin is a career engineer.
However, there are three candidates running for two at-large alderman seats: Paul Cox, Jason Howard and Don Krause.
Krause, 72, is retired and has resided in Salado for nearly three years, while Howard, 40, a system engineer, has lived in Salado for close to two years.
Cox, 75, their opponent for one of the two at-large alderman seats, has more than double their combined years of Salado residency. He is currently retired.
Academy Independent School District
Academy ISD, which includes all of Little River-Academy and sections of South Temple, also will be holding an election for two seats on the school board.
The two incumbents for the race are Calvin Eshbaugh and Shana Jeter. The races five challengers are Alex Bass, Glenda Butler, Terry Butler, Keith White and Steve Wood.
Bartlett
The city of Bartlett election is to decide the mayor and City Council members.
Chad Mees is running unopposed for the mayor position currently held by John Landry Pack.
Running for the three Council positions up for grabs are six candidates: Ray Uson, Jesse Luna, Stephanie T. Romero, Vickie S. Cooper, Savoy Joseph Burnett and Kathy Jones. Of those, Uson, Cooper and Jones are the incumbents hoping to be elected again.
Cameron ISD
Two seats are open on the Cameron ISD Board of Trustees.
Candidates for the positions are Roy E. Martinez, Annisha Williams and James Burks.
Little River-Academy Council
Little River-Academy will be holding an at-large election for the city’s three seats on its City Council. The three residents with the most votes will earn a place on the Council.
Incumbents for the three seats are Council members Kristina Degollado, Paul Williams and Claude Hess, competing against challengers Jack Bennet, Adam Runk and Russ Nelson.
Rogers Council
Six candidates are running for two seats on the Rogers City Council. The candidates are Ernest Stroud, Doyle Ray Harris, Harvey Kelley, David A. Lee, Jeff Watson and Della R. Lashbrook.
Harris and Kelley are City Council members by appointment at different times, Rogers City Administrator Chris Hill said.
Rogers ISD bond propositions
Rogers ISD voters will consider two proposals.
Proposition A is the issuance of $4,800,000 of bonds by the Rogers Independent School District for school facilities, buses and vehicles and levying a tax in payment. This will result in a property tax increase.
Proposition B is the issuance of $100,000 of bonds by the Rogers ISD for a locker room for the softball program and levying a tax in payment. This will lead to a property tax increase.
Thorndale ISD
Four candidates are running for the two open positions on the Thorndale ISD Board of Trustees. The candidates are Kimberly Biar, Chad Martinka, Lance Weidler and Terrell Weise.
Staff writers Deborah McKeon, Shane Monaco and Joel Valley contributed to this report.