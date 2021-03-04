A Temple woman was indicted Wednesday on an aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon charge after she allegedly pointed a gun at a Belton man during a robbery at his home.
Katelynn M. Penning, 25, is charged with the Dec. 2, 2018, robbery in which shots were fired in the 700 block of East Avenue O.
The victim told Belton Police that Penning messaged him to meet up and he agreed to meet her at a gas station. Penning, carrying a bag of chips, went to a nearby truck before she met with the victim, according to an arrest affidavit.
The pair went to the victim’s home and talked in the garage area before Penning “pulled a firearm on him and told him to give her all his money,” the affidavit said.
Penning tried to pistol-whip the victim but he moved out of the way and then tried to wrestle the gun away from her, prompting one or two shots to fire from the . 22-caliber gun.
The victim escorted Penning outside, where she stated that “she had friends outside with guns.” The victim then heard a series of shots outside the home.
Officers who arrived at the scene recovered the gun and .22-caliber shell casings inside and outside the home, the affidavit said.
Gas station video footage and Facebook messages reviewed by police confirmed the series of events.
Penning was released from the Bell County Jail Feb. 5 after posting a $100,000 bond, the Sheriff’s Department said.
Jarrett J. Smith
A 47-year-old Temple man was indicted by grand jurors on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Jarrett Justin Smith remains jailed for a Dec. 17, 2020, domestic incident in which he allegedly pointed a loaded handgun at his roommate while he was intoxicated.
Smith threatened to shoot the roommate, who feared for his life, fled the home and called Temple Police officers, according to an arrest affidavit. Officers found the gun on Smith’s bed and a live round on the floor nearby.
He remained in custody Thursday at the Bell County Jail in lieu of $110,000 bond.
Other indictments
• CB Ellis Banks III, 23, of Temple, possession of marijuana five pounds or less but more than four ounces.
• Kesean D. Bowens, 21, of Temple, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle with a previous conviction.
• Dustin Davis, 26, of Copperas Cove, theft of property $2,500 or more but less than $30,000.
• Christina Ellis-Kelsey, 30, of Killeen, theft of property $2,500 or more but less than $30,000.
• Brandon Fletcher, 35, of Troy, evading arrest with a vehicle (habitual offender).
• Britt D. Granfor, 51, of Troy, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and assault of a family or household member with previous convictions.
• Amy Jarvis, 37, of Copperas Cove, theft of property $2,500 or more but less than $30,000.
• Sonya Jeter, 51, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance four grams or more but less than 200 grams.
• Ashley M. McAlpine, 28, of Temple, intentional injury to a child.
• Brandy C. Murehead, 36, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
• Kirk Peters, 43, of Temple, burglary of a habitation and reckless injury to a child.
• Derrick Vasta, 30, of Temple, intentional injury to a child.