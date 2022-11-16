BELTON — After an eight-year investigation into the death of Belton resident John Hill, the case was closed Wednesday without any charges being filed.
In a press conference, the Belton Police Department announced the closure of the case. Officials said that while they think they know who killed Hill in December 2014, that person, Jeremy Seiter, died earlier this year.
The announcement was made with members of Hill’s family attending both in person and virtually.
Police Chief Gene Ellis addressed the family of the victim during the press conference, and expressed regret at how long it took to provide closure.
“We know none of this does anything to bring back your loved one, or ease your pain and suffering, but it is to let you know who is responsible,” “We wish we would have gotten to the point where we could have got charges and actually arrested the person responsible, and put them in the penitentiary where they belong, but that did not happen in a matter in which we hoped for.”
On Dec. 19, 2014, a relative found Hill, 62, dead on the floor of his home in Belton.
An autopsy later confirmed that Hill had died from blunt force trauma to the back of his head.
Ellis said the department has spent the past eight years investigating the murder, even looking at Seiter as its prime suspect. He said despite this, the department never had enough evidence to charge Seiter.
“We were always there, but there was never enough to kick him across the finish line,” Ellis said.
This evidence, Ellis said, included Seiter knowing the victim and even admitting to purchasing prescription pills from him the day he died.
Officials said they believe that Seiter killed Hill after a disagreement over the sale of these prescription pills.
Seiter’s phone and GPS data on his truck would later confirm he was in the area of Hill’s home at the time of the murder.
Officials said it was only when Seiter died on May 20, 2022, that members of his family came forward and said that he had confessed the crime to them. Seiter died of drug and heart related issues.
Evidence provided by Seiter’s family was first corroborated by the police department before the conclusion that Seiter was the correct suspect was confirmed.
Ellis said members of the family were afraid of Seiter and what he would do if they were to talk.
“Throughout these eight years, there were times we met with members of Jeremy Seider’s family,” Ellis said. “At one point we thought we had one person willing to talk to us but they backed out from talking to us out of fear of the suspect. It was after his death that they did not have that fear anymore.”