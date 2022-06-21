BELTON — Storage space for digital evidence is now at a premium in Bell County as officials work on solutions.
A more than $453,000 contract with Waypoint Business Solutions LLC was approved Monday by the Bell County Commissioners Court. The contract will expand the county’s current storage of criminal evidence, for the Sheriff’s Department, and minimum security video.
County officials said there is currently about 180 terabytes of storage for evidence, which will increase by 320 terabytes under the new contract for a total of 500 terabytes.
Adam Ward, technology services director for the county, said the storage expansion should last the county for about five years if not more.
“This data is all the law enforcement body cameras, car surveillance, banking footage, cell phone footage, forensics on computers and cell phones found during the investigation,” Ward said. “It is all that digital media.”
Currently, Ward said the county stores about seven terabytes of data each month.
An upgrade to the county’s digital storage for evidence was moved up a year due to a more urgent need.
County officials reported two large additions of evidence to the servers last week, one of about 7.5 terabytes and another of 6.7 terabytes. Ward said that at least one of the large additions was related to a capital murder case in the county.
Ward said his department previously planned to spend $750,000 on a network refresh this year, but that has now been pushed back until at least next fiscal year.
While all the new storage will not be needed right away, Ward said it was better to buy digital storage all at once for the discounts.
“Typically, you get your best prices when you buy in bulk purchases, your costs are significantly cheaper,” Ward said. “We have tried to go the route of growing as you grow, and it ends up being far more expensive.”
Ward noted that the county could have rented 500 terabytes of cloud storage space, but it would have cost $38,000 a month or about $456,000 a year for something equivalent.
Bell County Judge David Blackburn did express concern about how long the new technology would last.
“That is my concern to be honest, five years worth of technology is out of date in two years,” Blackburn said.
Ward said that, even if better technology did come out in the next few years, the plan was to continue using the new storage devices for at least five to seven years.
While the storage space alone could last up to five years, Ward said his department is looking at other solutions. He said work is underway to develop a system to archive documents that are not needed.
Officials said records for capital murder cases are required to be kept for at least 30 years.
“We are looking at the capability, and are currently in the process of developing the code, to archive non-active cases,” Ward said. “So, once a case moves to disposition, we move that to a really cheap cloud storage.”
With an archive, Ward said that the new amount of storage could help the county store evidence far into the future.