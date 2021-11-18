BELTON — A 14-inch pipeline that spewed more than 1.3 million gallons of raw sewage near the Temple-Belton Wastewater Treatment Plant on Wednesday will need to be repaired or replaced, a city spokesman said Thursday.
The leak of the concrete-encased steel pipe “occurred on a force main between a lift station and the plant,” Belton spokesman Paul Romer said. “That lift station pushes all Belton sewage to the plant for processing, so the sewage that was leaking never reached the plant.”
Belton workers stopped the leak by switching the sewage flow to an adjacent 14-inch pipe, Romer said. Workers are still accessing the situation to determine the best corrective action.
The massive sewage leak occurred southeast of downtown Belton — downstream from where people frequently wade or swim in Nolan Creek.
The spill comes as the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality assesses the water quality in Nolan Creek and its tributary, Little Nolan Creek, as part of a watershed protection plan.
“Portions of Nolan Creek and Little Nolan Creek have elevated bacteria concentrations, which prevents them from meeting water quality standards and impairs their use for swimming and other recreation,” a TCEQ news release said. “The state also identified concerns about elevated nitrate, total phosphorus, and orthophosphorus concentrations in the creeks.”
Romer said TCEQ conducted tests at Nolan Creek to determine the oxygen and E. coli bacteria levels in the waterway after the spill.
Oxygen levels were within acceptable limits, Romer said. The results of the E. coli bacteria testing were not immediately available from the agency.
The Brazos River Authority, which manages the plant owned by Temple and Belton, notified Belton officials about the leak Wednesday morning when abnormally low sewage flows from the city into the treatment plant were recorded.
“The city assigned a work crew to the site, which immediately began assessing how to fix the leak, and consulted with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality to assure that the proper notifications would be made to the agency and the public,” Romer said.
A sewage pump truck was deployed to temporarily stop the leak, Romer said.
After the crew followed that measure, Romer said, “flow from the force main was diverted to an existing force main that allows a repair to be made without further impacting the flow of sewage into the plant.”
Romer said it is unclear what caused the leak, initially reported at more than 100,000 gallons.
The wastewater treatment plant, constructed in 1975, is jointly owned by Temple and Belton and permitted by TCEQ to treat up to 10 million gallons of water per day. The two cities share capital improvement costs with Temple funding 75 percent and Belton the remaining 25 percent.
Creek water quality
Green-brownish effluent that flows into the treatment plant is transformed into clear water every day before it is discharged into Nolan Creek, which then flows into the Leon River.
Further downstream, the Leon and Lampasas rivers meet Salado Creek waters and becomes the Little River near the Little River-Academy city limits south of Temple.
Nolan Creek’s water quality is also affected by discharge from five other Bell County wastewater treatment plants, including Killeen Main Plant No. 1, Killeen Main Plant No. 2 and Killeen South Plant, all operated by Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1. Discharge from the Killeen South Plant, in the Lampasas River Watershed, is pumped to Nolan Creek, according to a flow assessment report commissioned by the city of Belton.
Harker Heights also discharges into the creek from its own treatment plant as does Nolanville, the report said. The Nolanville treatment plant is operated by Bell County WCID No. 3.
Nolan Creek is also the primary drainage area for the Interstate 14/U.S. Highway 190 corridor, the report noted.
TCEQ said the Texas Institute for Applied Environmental Research and its partners collected and analyzed water quality data in Nolan Creek and its tributaries from 2012-2016 to develop the watershed protection plan for the waterways.
Elevated bacteria levels
Nolan Creek has been rated a secondary contact recreation 1 waterway because of elevated bacteria levels upstream, according to Texas Surface Water Quality Standards. A common side effect from ingesting the water is an upset stomach, the city of Belton said on its website.
“Swimming and wading by children are primary contact activities that are not recommended in Nolan Creek, according to state standards, but people are free to choose their own level of recreation in the creek,” Belton’s website said. “In general, the city will not interfere with those who choose to swim in the creek unless there is an immediate safety concern, such as rapidly increasing elevation upstream.”
Belton has signs in place on the creek advising personal responsibility and directing people to the city website — beltontexas.gov — for information.