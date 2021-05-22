The world was a very different place in the not-so-distant past, and many Central Texans are still trying to figure out a new normal.
During the pandemic, many people sat around — alone — and ate junk food while watching a never-ending stream of television. They gained weight, lost muscle tone and got used to isolation. Now they are returning to a new normal and some need a push in the right direction.
Because people sat for long periods of time and activity levels decreased, knees, hips and backs are stiff and sore. According to a local physician, that is common.
Dr. John A. Joseph of Baylor Scott & White’s Killeen Clinic said stiffness and mild pain are symptoms of a sedentary life style.
“Low impact exercise is a great way to ease the body back into action,” Joseph said this week. “Start slow. Walking is a great low-impact activity that gradually gets you back in the habit of exercising and socializing with others.”
With summer fast approaching, another good option is swimming, Joseph said.
“Swimming is easy on the joints, works lots of muscles, and is both aerobic and strength-building,” he said. “Cycling is another great way to build cardiovascular health. So is dancing.”
Joseph said the best way to improve balance is tai chi.
“All exercise is good,” he said. “Just remember to start slow — don’t start by running a marathon.”
The best way to restart exercise is with a plan, he said.
“If you want to walk, start with 30 minutes a day for three days a week and build from there,” he said.
A lot of Americans need more than exercise. Some folks did a lot of snacking, and perhaps their jeans now fit a bit tighter.
“If you gained weight, don’t get down on yourself. You are not alone,” Joseph said.
About 42 percent of America gained weight during the pandemic, and the average weight gain was 29 pounds, he said.
“More than 10 percent of those who gained weight gained more than 50 pounds,” he said. “It’s time to clean house — get rid of the unhealthy snacks and junk food.”
For those looking to shed some weight, Joseph recommends not snacking between meals.
“Try skipping dessert,” he said. “Don’t skip meals, but don’t eat if you are not hungry. During the pandemic, people were bored and stressed, and they ate all the time. Instead of chips and soda, try low-fat milk with some fruits or vegetables.”
Joseph said successful weight loss should be met with a pat on the back.
“Reward yourself ,” he said. “But don’t reward yourself with food.”
Joseph said one of the biggest changes in the pandemic aftermath is the evolution of telemedicine. Video visits can be used by those who need to catch up on health screenings and doctors visits, but are still shy about going to a clinic in person.
“A lot of people have delayed annual and routine medical exams,” Joseph said. “These are important in evaluating heart, lung and general health conditions. If you don’t want to visit in person, consider a video visit with your primary physician.”
Routine visits to review test results or make adjustments to medications can often be done via video, he said.
“They are certainly growing in popularity, thanks to the pandemic,” he said. “A year-and-a-half ago, I hardly did any video visits. Now they’re a significant part of my day. During lockdown, video was the only way to visit your doctor. Many people are comfortable with telemedicine, and I think it is here to stay. People can use phones to consult with their doctor from anywhere.”
For most Americans, the pandemic has been a stressful time. According to Joseph, about 78 percent of the American population said COVID fears caused unwanted stress. It came from worry about the disease, loss of work and isolation.
“We used to go to movies, restaurants and gyms for fun,” Joseph said. “They were big parts of our social life. But suddenly they became causes for concern. They can, however, become fun again.”
How? According to the doctor: “Take it slow. It will take time to get back where we used to be.”
Joseph said many people now have fears they may not have had pre-pandemic.
“Fears of germs, fears of crowds,” he said. “For some people these are new. We have to take it slow. Start by socializing in small groups, then build. Some of these fears won’t go away immediately. It takes time.”