BELTON — About 27 breeds of dogs competed in an American Kennel Club sanctioned agility trial Thursday through Sunday at the Bell County Expo Center.
Bell County Kennel Club joined with Poodle Club of San Antonio for the trial, said Terri Boedeker, BCKC trial chairman and local veterinarian. This is BCKC’s second trial since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out, she said, and organizers had to make several changes.
“We’re well below the facility number capacity,” she said. “We reduced our numbers from our regular shows. We are not allowing spectators right now and not even family members. We like it when spectators come out. Of course we’re wearing masks.”
Seeing people in masks bothered some of the dogs, she said.
“For some dogs, it’s something to get used to,” she said. “It kind of depends on the dog.”
The AKC national finals, generally held in March or April, were canceled this year because of the virus, Boedeker said, but dogs competing in this trial would earn points for various titles.
To enhance the spacing requirements, this agility trial had only two rings for competition, one with jumpers only and the other with jumpers and other obstacles. Peter Liu of Coral Gables, Fla., served as judge. When he raised his hands during a run, it meant the dog had missed an obstacle.
Debbie Moore, agility chairman of the Poodle Club of San Antonio, said her club was scheduled to run in Leander, but the facility was closed because of COVID-19.
“We have canceled three trials so far this year,” she said.
Normally the club has three summer trials, but this is its first trial since the pandemic started.
“It’s much bigger and safer,” she said of the arena at the rear of the Expo’s livestock building. “We can spread our exhibitors out.”
Christie Bowers, BCKC member and trial secretary, said the dogs were divided into seven general breed groups. The largest was the Herding Group, which had 12 different breeds. There was a different course for every level of competition, from excellent down to novice, she said. The handler uses voice and body language to guide the dog through the obstacles, in a course the handler has gone over but the dog hasn’t seen.
For any mistake at the excellent level, the dog is disqualified, she said.
“At the lower levels a certain number of mistakes are allowed,” she said.
Carter Forbes of Crowley waited on the sidelines Saturday with Dewey, 3, a vizsla, which is a Hungarian breed. Dewey had already run.
“He did well,” Forbes said. “He finished the jumpers course with weaves perfect.”
Dewey is five runs away from a master’s agility champion AKC title, he said.
“We didn’t compete from March until June and then we got back out there,” he said.
He has five more vizlas and goes to agility trials every other weekend.
“It takes a lot of training time and trial time,” he said. “You’re pretty much here or at the hotel, but it’s fun.”
Rene’ Messina of Round Rock watched over her miniature schnauzer Mimic, 6.
“She hasn’t run yet,” she said. “This is my first day. She’s a 12-inch dog. She’ll be running jumpers and standards. She has no major titles.”
Guiding your dog through an agility trial can be a very humbling experience, she said.
“If it can go wrong it will at some time or another. The key is to have fun and let them have fun.”