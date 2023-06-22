Two Temple teenagers face state jail felony charges in connection with the burglary of a Temple High School building.
Dylan Russell Sherman, 17, and Solithial R. Wiggington, 18, are each charged with burglary of a building. Wiggington also faces another burglary charge for an alleged break-in at a Temple CBD store.
On March 3, THS Assistant Principal Ike Hernandez reported that the window of the school’s guard shack was broken. Surveillance video showed that at about 11:51 p.m. March 2 two males were seen with a wagon near the guard shack and forced their way into the building.
The concession stand door was also vandalized. Inside, both a metal cabinet and a refrigerator had been pried open.
An officer found a wagon trial leading to the concession stand. School officials determined that multiple food items and an electric can opener were taken.
A THS security guard who reviewed the video told police the two males were Sherman and Wiggington. An officer knew Sherman from prior encounters, according to an arrest affidavit.
On March 7, Detective Justin McCormick met with the two suspects, who were both in custody at the Falls County Jail on charges related to a stolen vehicle. Wiggington admitted to the detective that he and Sherman “had broken into the concession stand at Temple High School,” the affidavit said.
Sherman initially denied knowledge of the burglary “but subsequently admitted to having committed the burglary along with Mr. Wiggington,” the affidavit said.
In addition, Wiggington is charged with the Feb. 23 burglary of the Red Bird Dispensary, a CBD store located at 19 S. 25th St., Suite 300A in Temple.
Surveillance video showed a white male stealing items after a window was broken.
The business owner’s wife later told police that a woman admitted that her son, Wiggington, had committed the burglary. The Temple officer who recognized Wiggington from the THS video also recognized him on the Red Bird video.
Wiggington, while interviewed at the Falls County Jail, denied his involvement in the store burglary. Sherman told police he accompanied Wiggington to the dispensary, but “insisted that only Mr. Wiggington broke into the business,” another arrest affidavit said.
Temple ISD officials said both Sherman and Wiggington are former students of the district. Wiggington left TISD in October 2022 and Sherman left the district in November 2022.
Sherman was released from the Bell County Jail on May 3 after he posted a $15,000 bond.
Wiggington remained jailed on two burglary charges Thursday. His bond is set at $20,000, jail records show.
A grand jury indicted the suspects on burglary charges on June 7.