BELTON — The city of Belton continued to urge residents and businesses to conserve water Sunday to avoid city-wide boil water requirements.
“Conservation is still critical,“ a city news release said. “We’re still at Stage 5 Drought Conditions.
“We’ve had crews active helping shut off water for people with leaks. We urge people to check for leaks. Call if they need help shutting off the water, 254-933-5823.”
City staff is available all hours to assist or detect leaks, Belton spokesman Paul Romer said Sunday.
Car washes and laundromats have been asked to shut down.
Residents are asked to share the information with neighbors, friends and on social media.