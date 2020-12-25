SALADO — All a motorist wanted for Christmas was a box of cereal after a fire destroyed his vehicle.
The motorist was headed north on Interstate 35 in Salado on Christmas Eve when his four-door sedan caught fire near exit 282.
Crews from the Salado Volunteer Fire Department arrived to find flames coming from the car’s engine compartment, according to the agency’s Facebook post.
“After the fire was out and no further hazards existed, the driver was able to recover his box of Cheerios before the vehicle was removed from the roadway,” the department said in its post. “(Seriously, that’s all he wanted out of the vehicle.)”