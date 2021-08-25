Four Bell County cyclists are headed north to Wichita Falls this weekend for the Hotter ’N Hell Hundred — a 100-mile bicycle ride that is historically held in 100-degree heat.
This year, residents Rod Houston, Jack Jones, Frank Jennings and Dr. Stephen Sewell said they are dedicating their one-day ride, beginning on Saturday, to Family Promise of East Bell County.
“Upon learning about Family Promise of East Bell County and how the nonprofit empowers homeless children and their parents to achieve safe housing, employment and financial stability, Dr. Stephen Sewell decided to get involved,” Rucker Preston, Family Promise of East Bell County’s executive director, said.
Houston, a board member for Family Promise of East Bell County, said their team is aiming to spread awareness about the Temple-based nonprofit organization while also fundraising for its initiatives.
“We’re asking people to support us at $1 or $10 per mile in the 100-mile bike race this weekend, because no child deserves to be homeless,” Houston said in a news release. “Anyone can support this effort online at familypromisebellcounty.org/donate.”
Preston said he is appreciative for the outpouring of support that area residents — like Houston, Jones, Jennings and Sewell — have repeatedly shown.
“We are extremely grateful for such great support from this generous community,” Preston said. “Our desire is to serve every child and family who comes to us for help during the crisis of homelessness, empowering them into a new life of self-sustainability. Because of the benevolence from people in East Bell County, we have the capacity to care for our neighbors experiencing homelessness.”
Online donations may be made to Family Promise of East Bell County’s general budget or for the second phase of construction for The Promise House — a $1.5 million project that will include eight transitional homes for families that completed the nonprofit’s “guest program.”
“The transitional homes will serve as an interim stage for families who step into a higher level of independence while looking for a long-term housing solution,” Family Promise of East Bell County posted to its website.
As of Wednesday, just $19,100 has been raised for The Promise House’s second phase, according to the nonprofit.