A 40-year-old woman died from a traumatic head injury she received in a Thanksgiving Day golf cart accident, authorities said.
The woman, whose identity was not immediately released, died Sunday at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple, Salado Fire Chief Shane Berrier said Monday.
The woman, who was an organ donor, suffered the head injury Thursday afternoon when she fell off a golf cart driven by a relative, Berrier said.
The incident occurred at about 3:43 p.m. Thursday on Blackberry Road near Mills Creek Golf Club. The woman was flown by helicopter from Salado to Temple.
The Salado Volunteer Fire Department reported that the agency responded to the accident, along with Salado Police Department, Bell County Sheriff’s Department, Texas Department of Public Safety and EMS responders.
Salado firefighters cleared the scene at 4:47 p.m., according to the agency’s Facebook post.