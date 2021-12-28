A pre-registration deadline is nearing for the ninth annual Arches Resolution 5K and 10K set for next month.
The event will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, at the Pepper Creek Trail, 5646 N. Kegley Road in Temple.
Registration for the 5K costs $20 while 10K fee is $30.
Pre-registration ends Sunday, Jan. 2. Race-day registration will be available from noon to 12:30 p.m. for an additional fee.
Awards will be given to the overall male and female and top three finishers in each age group for both the 5K and 10K.
For more information, call 254-298-5690.