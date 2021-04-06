COVID-19 vaccination shots will be given at the following locations.
To learn more, visit www.tdtnews.com/news/coronavirus/ for information.
Temple
• Baylor Scott & White is offering first-dose vaccinations at its west campus, 546 N. Kegley Road.
• Grace Temple Ministries in Temple, 801 S. 13th St., will host a clinic from 2 to 6 p.m. on Friday.
• Vista Community Church, 7051 Stonehollow Drive, will host an emergency clinic on Thursday, following up with second doses from an emergency site from three weeks ago.
• Veterans can get vaccines at the Olin E. Teague Veterans’ Medical Center in Temple, 1901 Veterans Memorial Drive, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays. The medical center is allowing for walk-in appointments.
• H-E-B Pharmacy, 1314 W. Adams Ave. Visit to https://vaccine.heb.com/.
• CVS Pharmacy, 2674 S. 31st St. Those wanting to schedule an appointment at a local store can visit http://bit.ly/CVSCovid.
• Walmart Pharmacies are at 3401 S. 31st St. and at 6801 W. Adams Ave. Visit Walmart.com/covidvaccine.
• Sam’s Club, 1414 Marlandwood Road. Visit SamsClub.com/covid.
• Walgreens, 3614 S. 31st St. Schedule by going to http://bit.lyWalgreensvaccine.
Belton
• H-E-B Pharmacy, 2509 N. Main St. Visit https://vaccine.heb.com/.
• CVS Pharmacy, 2849 N. Main St. Visit http://bit.ly/CVSCovid.
• Walgreens, 100 Lake Road. Schedule by going to http://bit.lyWalgreensvaccine.
• Walmart Pharmacy, 2604 N. Main St. Visit Walmart.com/covidvaccine.
Those in other parts of the county can go to their local store’s websites and find a location closer to where they live.
Texas also launched an online vaccine scheduler this week at GetTheVaccine.dshs.texas.gov. Those needing help can call 833-832-7067.