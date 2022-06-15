The Texas Rangers are investigating the death of a man wanted on a misdemeanor theft warrant after he was struck and killed by a vehicle on Interstate 35 as he was sought by Temple Police officers Wednesday morning.
The man’s identity was not immediately released as the city issued a news release about the incident more than eight hours later.
Kiara Nowlin, city of Temple spokeswoman, said “it was a priority” to release information to the public “as quickly as we can,” but said the hours-long delay was because of “due diligence” in determining the facts of the case and working with the Texas Rangers.
The Temple Police Department said officers responded to a call at 7:48 a.m. Wednesday about a suspicious person in the 1200 block of Allegiance Bend, a residential area in North Temple. The caller advised police that the man, described as a black male in an orange shirt, was near a residence with teenagers.
An officer responding to the scene at 7:57 a.m. had a brief interaction with the man and later learned that he had a misdemeanor theft warrant.
Officials said that when the officer attempted to talk with the subject again, at 8:03 a.m., he ran into the nearby woods.
The officer did not chase the subject, but instead set up a perimeter around the woods and called in a K-9 unit to assist.
At 8:44 a.m., the man was seen walking north on the inner southbound shoulder of I-35.
Later, at 8:59 a.m., an officer exited a police vehicle on the opposite side of the interstate and pointed their Taser towards the target, but did not fire.
In response to the officer’s actions, the man ran west into incoming southbound traffic, where he was struck by a vehicle on the highway.
Officials said the officer immediately called for emergency medical services while CPR was performed on the man.
The man was brought to a Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple, where he later died to his injuries, a news release said.
No information was provided about the vehicle that hit the man or its passengers.
Department officials said the officer involved in the incident has been placed on administrative leave with pay, as is standard practice for the department. The officer was not immediately identified by city officials Wednesday.
Temple Police Chief Shawn Reynolds requested the help of the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Rangers to investigate the incident.
“It should also be remembered that the purpose of these investigations is to fact-find and determine what occurred during this incident,” Reynolds said in a statement.
City officials said that the death does not meet the definition of an in-custody death under state law.
The department has said it will release the identity of the subject at a later time.
Those with any information about the incident are asked to call the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Texas Rangers at 254-247-0849.
The city of Temple did not immediately respond to a Telegram open records request filed Wednesday regarding the highway incident.
The city still has not released videos related to the officer-involved shooting of Michael Dean on Dec. 2, 2019.
Former Temple police officer Carmen DeCruz is charged with manslaughter in the case. Dean, 28, was shot and killed by DeCruz during a traffic stop near Southeast HK Dodgen Loop and Little River Road, Temple Police reported. DeCruz resigned from the police department before his arrest.
DeCruz’s criminal trial is still pending.