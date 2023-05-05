A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for Central and North Texas counties, including Bell, Coryell, Falls, Lampasas, Milam and McLennan, until 10 p.m. tonight.
Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Bell, other Central Texas counties
- STAFF REPORT
