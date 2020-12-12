Donations of food and funds for local food bank Churches Touching Lives for Christ has continued to meet needs during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Staff from the organization has seen an increase in local donations over the past eight months as the number of residents in need rises. The food bank could see more problems ahead though, as federal and state money for food banks and their programs run out.
Tom Henderson, board president for the organization, said the food bank has been doing well recently in regards to its amount of food, but has been having problems with volunteers to prepare it.
“We have been very blessed,” Henderson said. “It is like the Lord keeps blessing us with the resources. As we find the need increasing, we find the resources increasing as well.”
Chris Ballard, director of the organization, said she knows the need this year is now much more than what staffers saw last year, with about 1,500 people served each month.
“We have had more clients, with the numbers increasing each month because of COVID and job insecurity,” Ballard said. “We have the food to meet the client need but we count on the community to help us out.”
While the food bank currently has enough food for local demand, other food banks across the state are projecting food shortages due to the end of three key federal and state programs, the Texas Tribune reported.
Both Ballard and Henderson said they are not worried about the projected food shortages, and feel the food bank will be able to make it through.
Henderson said he predicts legislators will come to an agreement to help these programs before they run out of funds.
However, if he is wrong, Henderson said he knows God will help the food bank get through the hard times ahead.
“There is a possibility of (the aid) going away, but it is not a done deal yet,” Henderson said. “I think Congress is going to do what is going to help the people, and so I am not concerned about that as much. It’s been a walk of faith for us, and if it does happen to go away, I know the Lord is going to provide resources to help us help our clients.”
Ballard said that even if some foods become hard to get in the coming months, the food bank will just need to pivot to other foods as they have had to do with green beans when they became scarce.
“I don’t know how that is going to impact us right now,” Ballard said. “I do know one thing, we are ordering food from the Central Texas Food Bank and we are counting on the community, and we can buy locally if we have to. I am just counting on us to be able to have food to hand out, and it might be something like we might have different food to hand out instead of what we are accustomed to.”
The organization is currently looking for more donations of turkeys and hams to give away during December, as well as green beans, corn and macaroni and cheese.
How to help
To donate to Churches Touching Lives for Christ, send a check to P.O. Box 4482, Temple, TX 76505. This will allow the food bank to purchase more food than what normal residents would be able to purchase.