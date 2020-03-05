BELTON — The spring 2019 rescue of two Belton children from an out-of-state trucker is what earned Belton Police Sgt. Glenn Bennett an award.
Bennett was recently named Outstanding Law Enforcement Officer by The 100 Club of Central Texas and, along with others awarded in different categories, will be honored April 4 at the organization’s 37th annual awards banquet.
Honorees were nominated by their departments and selected by a panel of community members, business leaders and first responders.
Bennett safely returned two children to their family after they were kidnapped.
“He worked tirelessly and coordinated with departments across the country to track and apprehend the suspect,” said Eleysa Richards, a member of The 100 Club, a non-profit organization that provides support to law enforcement and firefighters injured or killed in the line of duty.
Marshall Pendergrass, a Florida truck driver, took a Belton brother and sister, Nathan Rodgers and Rachel Rodgers, to Arizona without the permission of their parents.
An extensive search for the two children that went out of state was conducted. Belton Police Department pinged Pendergrass’ cellphone, and that’s how they found out he was in Winslow, Ariz.
Bennett is appreciated by Belton officials, too.
Belton is blessed with talented and caring officers who go the extra mile, especially for kids,” Belton Mayor Marion Grayson said Thursday. “Congratulations, Officer Bennett.”
dding in his support was Belton Police Chief Gene Ellis.
Sgt. Bennett showed great resolve investigating this incident. The work of him and his team was critical in saving the two children.”
Ellis also talked about how important it is for an officer’s heart to be part of who he or she is.
Sgt. Bennett’s actions helped rescue two Belton children from an abductor who had harmful intentions,” Ellis said. “Sgt. Bennett’s actions are commendable and embody everything our profession should be focused on. He displayed the heart of a true servant guardian.”