SALADO — A gathering to unite residents against racism is planned for Sunday night.
The event is scheduled at 7 p.m. at the Salado Civic Center, 601 N. Main St.
“Change is here. No more hate, no more racism,” a poster for the event said.
The event is led by community organizer Patrick Arryn Narvaiz and Jason Bonnett, a teacher and coach at North Belton Middle School.
The meeting will be “a protest that is very different that you have seen on TV and in the media…. God’s glory is going to fall in Salado, Texas, on Sunday!” Narvaiz said in an online post.
Bonnett agreed.
“Be prepared for uncomfortable conversations,” he said in a post. “In two days, I’ve learned that being uncomfortable breaks a lot of barriers. Listen to each other. Stop generalizing groups because of a few. Self reflect on our own biases.”
Speakers include Kim Collins White with The 411 House in Temple.
“Kim and her husband have been serving the Temple community for years,” Narvaiz said. “They founded a safe house for all kids that just need somewhere to hang out and chill on the east side of Temple, Texas. They have invested so much into our youth and have created resources for our youth that will help them fulfill their dreams and purpose!”
The event will also feature a candle lighting.
Navaiz has also organized recent peaceful unity protests in Temple and Belton.