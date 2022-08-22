BELTON — Jury selection started Monday for the trial of two Killeen women accused in the 2018 shooting death of a Temple teenager during a drug deal on the city’s west side.
About 80 potential jurors were interviewed by attorneys to decide the fate of the two women. Jury selection is expected to be completed Tuesday.
Rashari Nae Fonne Brent, 22, and Chelsea Gabrielle Swint, 22, both of Killeen, are each charged with first-degree felony murder in the death of Isaac Kohlhaas.
Kohlhaas was shot and killed Dec. 5, 2018, when he was robbed during a drug deal, according to arrest affidavits.
He suffered a single gunshot wound to his chest and died from his injuries at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple. A bag of marijuana was found underneath him in the parking lot of Walmart, 6801 W. Adams Ave., the affidavit said.
Two other suspects have had their cases delayed.
A trial for Veronica Martin, 20, of Temple, was scheduled Monday but her murder charge, a first-degree felony, was severed from the other suspects and she will be tried separately, Bell County Assistant District Attorney Sandra Martin said.
Court records showed attorneys for Martin filed a motion in limine order regarding the defendant’s statements — a procedural mechanism that allows litigators to exclude specific evidence from being presented to a jury — before jury selection began.
Jazlyn Miller, 20, of Temple, is charged with robbery in the slaying, and a trial for her was delayed on Monday.
In June 2019, then 426th District Court Judge Fancy Jezek approved three suspects — Brent, Swint and Martin — to be tried simultaneously on murder charges over the objections of the attorney representing the women.
Representing Brent is Michael White; Zachary Boyd is the attorney for Swint.
The state is represented by Sandra Martin and Assistant District Attorney Erica Morgan.
Veronica Martin and Brent reportedly set up Kohlhaas for the robbery and took a firearm to the meeting with him at the Walmart. The three suspects worked as individuals and as part of a group to rob him, and a firearm shot in Kohlhaas’ direction caused his death, an indictment said.
The meeting was set up through Facebook Messenger, and the purpose was to rob Kohlhaas, Miller told police detectives when she turned herself in at the Temple Police Department, an affidavit said.
Brent allegedly shot Kohlhaas, who Martin referred to as “the weed dealer.” Swint reportedly drove the getaway car.
The information from Miller led officers to Veronica Martin.
Brent and Swint left Texas after the shooting. Brent, who had a Bell County arrest warrant from another case, was later arrested in Columbia, S.C. Brent was extradited to Bell County on Jan. 28, 2019.
Swint was arrested in Fort Collins, Colo. on Dec. 18, 2018 and brought back to Bell County.
Both remained jailed in Bell County. Brent’s bonds total $1,220,000, which includes two misdemeanor charges and two motions to revoke probation. Swint is held on a $1 million bond, and Veronica Martin’s bond was set at $150,000, jail records showed.