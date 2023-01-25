Battle of Bird Creek marker

A marker in Temple commemorates the May 26, 1839, battle between the Texas Rangers led by Capt. John Bird and a coalition of about 250 Comanche, Kickapoo and Caddo warriors.

 Larry D. Moore

A small historical marker commemorating the infamous Battle of Bird Creek will be moved about 100 feet to allow safer and more convenient access by visitors, a Temple official said this week.