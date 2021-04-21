Temple Independent School District received an award for its financial reporting, officials announced.
The Association of School Business Officials recognized TISD with a Certificate of Excellence in Financial Reporting for fiscal year 2020. The award recognizes school districts that have met the program’s high standards for financial reporting and transparency.
“The COE’s mission is to promote and recognize excellence in financial reporting,” ASBO International Executive Director David Lewis said in a statement. “The Comprehensive Annual Financial Report informs stakeholders about the financial and economic state of the district, making it an important communications tool for building trust and engaging with the school community.”
The reports are reviewed by a team of financial professionals who provide feedback to improve future documents, a news release said.
A district’s participation in the COE program can facilitate bond ratings and continuing bond disclosure processes, the release said.