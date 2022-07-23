Temple, along with Bell County, is becoming more diverse as it grows — with more black, Latino, Asian, Hindu, Muslim, Jewish and LGBTQ residents added into the mix.
Across the city, business owners of color are investing in Temple by opening or relocating their businesses here as its prominent location along Interstate 35 is an economic driver. The city already is home to several religious organizations, including the Hindu Temple of Central Texas. And this year, some residents started a local Pride organization and celebrated with local family-friendly activities.
Temple, they say, is a good place to call home, but some residents could be more loving toward their neighbors as reminders of racism and hatred linger.
Bennie Walsh, who spoke in his role as the president of the Temple Unity chapter of the NAACP, is a member of the city’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission, one of several citizen-led panels created by the Temple City Council following the fatal shooting of Michael Dean, a black man killed by Carmen DeCruz, a former Temple Police officer charged in the slaying.
“The reason it is so important is that racism and discrimination still exist here in Temple,” Walsh said. “And, if nothing is done to change it, it will continue like this. That is the importance of this (diversity, equity and inclusion) committee, to help make changes and make people see that changes need to be made.”
Joe Goodson is part of a group that opposes the company under consideration by the Council to help bring about a diversity plan.
He said he and others against the hiring of Nova Collective were among those who attended several prayer gatherings and other events to show community support for people affected by the Dean death. He said the group’s opposition to Nova is not race-based, but because the company’s ideas and efforts to promote diversity are divisive.
Jessie Castro, president of Temple Pride, said he thinks the city is moving forward over the past few years, but still has some ways it can improve.
“Temple is actually a good place to live,” Castro said. “It just needs a lot more diversity and a lot more acceptance, which I still say is on the way here.”
People of color are finding increasing economic opportunities in Temple.
Tita Charleston, a Bruceville-Eddy resident, opened her event and wedding venue called Total Elegance Creation at 15 S. Main St. on Nov. 26. The venue accommodates up to 160 people and hosts weddings, club meetings and other events every week.
Charleston said she found the space after visiting Ras Kitchen, a Jamaican restaurant that moved to downtown Temple from Killeen.
“It was a stroke of luck to find this place,” she told the Telegram, referring to the former dance studio. “I’m very excited about operating a business here. I’m glad I’m here before (downtown) really blows up.”
Both black-owned businesses are neighbors.
Advisory board
In 2020, Temple introduced the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission, an appointed nine-member advisory panel. The goal of the commission is to promote equality in the city and eliminate discrimination. To do this, the group looks at proposed city policies, practices and programs. The commission can make recommendations to the City Council but has no funding authority.
To help identify some of the changes that need to be made on the city level, the commission is expected to consider the recommendation of a diversity, equity and inclusion consultant next month.
If approved by the commission, the Temple City Council — consisting of two white men, including the mayor, two white women and a Hispanic woman — could consider an $112,000 contract with the Nova Collective, a women-owned consulting firm from Chicago.
City Manager Brynn Myers said the consultant would conduct a survey of Temple employees and look at existing practices. This, she said, would help the city determine if there are any unintended barriers to various diverse groups in Temple.
Myers said the work by the Nova Collective would be similar in cost and scope to other planning work or studies done by the city, such as those to determine where new parks or roads are needed.
“We are a service-based organization, we exist to provide services to our community, and we do that through our employees,” Myers said at the Council’s Thursday meeting. “We want to have an environment as an employer and organization that lets everyone be their very best, and provides opportunities to everyone.”
Jordan Valentin, another member of the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission, said the city panel’s work will aid in growth issues as the area population increases and diversifies.
“DEI work is crucial to our city’s sustainable growth because every Temple citizen deserves to feel appreciated, heard, and must have access to resources that give them opportunity and a sense of community,” Valentin said in a statement. “The starting line for the elimination of barriers is at the city level. When we ensure that our city operates equitably, we can carry those values down from the way we do business to the way we treat our neighbors.”
Proposal opponents
The proposal to hire Nova Collective has drawn opposition from some residents, with 16 speaking out Thursday at the Council meeting.
A local group, Concerned Christian Citizens, is one of those opposed to the proposed agreement. The organization sent out a flyer with a picture of a drag queen on it, asking for people to “Help us stop this!” The group has drawn national attention for its stance on homosexuality in public facilities and schools in Temple and Killeen.
Goodson, CCC president, told the Telegram previously: “It is no longer politically correct to disagree with the lifestyle that the Bible calls immoral. Most people don’t speak up about such things.”
One local resident who spoke Thursday, Ron Davis, said he was afraid the city would use diversity to discredit anyone it doesn’t agree with.
“I predict that the diversity slogan will be used as a club,” Davis said. “(It will be) diversity or else you are canceled, get in line or shut up.”
Goodson said his organization is concerned about public funding for a “divisive group” and has sought a meeting with the city manager. “Ms. Myers mischaracterized our concern, just as the mayor did last Council meeting. We are not trying to prevent a drag queen show in Temple, we are trying to prevent any organization who flaunts drag queenage from being invited into our city as ‘advisers’ on policy,” he said.
Another resident, Molly Goodson, spoke against the consultant’s hiring and other diversity measures, such as LGBTQ books in the Temple Public Library.
“At this point it is nothing less than an antagonism against a large portion of your citizens if you bring this in and (spend) these dollars,” Goodson said. “In the name of inclusion, please listen to us and stop this mistake.”
Rising above fear
Some comments at Thursday’s meeting were in opposition to any acceptance of LGBTQ people, with fear that alternate lifestyles would be taught to children.
Castro, who is gay, said he was not surprised that some people who are opposed to diversity efforts would find something to twist to their position.
LGBTQ people, he said, are your friends, family members, co-workers and neighbors — not people to be feared.
Despite the attacks by some, Castro said he understands the mindset of those people.
“I think that is what it is more than anything, they are scared,” Castro said. “They think that if something changes it will somehow mess with their life and what they are doing. Your life is going to continue how it was supposed to continue, but things change.”
Focus on love
While opponents to hiring Nova Collective at the meeting used religion to further their points, Walsh said Christians in Temple instead should focus on love.
“People always try to throw religion out when you start talking about the LGBTQ community,” Walsh said. “You don’t have to agree with their beliefs, but they are people and they were created by God also. We, as Christians, need to learn how to love instead of discriminating against people.”
Walsh said he was not surprised by the vocal opposition toward the diversity proposal.
City Council members, Walsh said, will hopefully stay strong and support the needed changes despite the pushback from some residents.
“There are so many people who are still prejudiced, so it doesn’t surprise me at all,” Walsh said. “I just hope that the city tries to stay on the path to make the change. I know it is easy to let people and voters influence you, because the people who are complaining and don’t want the change are voters.”
The Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission is expected to vote on a recommendation for the proposed agreement at its Aug. 2 meeting.
The City Council, which has financial authority on municipal matters, will vote on the item sometime in August or September.
Staff writer Jerry Prickett contributed to this report.