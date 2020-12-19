The COVID-19 pandemic has pushed at least nine Temple residents into homelessness, a local official said.
This revelation was discovered during the city of Temple’s Homeless Count and Needs Assessment — a survey that was distributed and collected from late October into early November.
Nancy Glover, the city of Temple’s housing and community development director, said a 13-question survey helped pinpoint 336 residents who identify as homeless.
“We wanted to establish how many homeless individuals we have here in Temple, and to try to determine the main reasons why they’re experiencing homelessness … and to identify any services we can provide that would help bring them out of homelessness,” Glover said. “We had 26 individuals that identified as homeless veterans (from the survey), and nine of the respondents said they were homeless because of the pandemic.”
Glover said data pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic was a vital component in this year’s homeless count.
“We really wanted to see what sort of impact the pandemic was having on the Temple community, and how many people were affected to the point of homelessness,” she said.
Feast of Hope founder Kaye Cathey, who helped collect this year’s surveys, said it is evident an increasing number of residents are being impacted by homelessness.
“We want to make sure we represent the homeless population we serve well,” Cathey said. “There seems to be a lot more people that have fallen on hard times since COVID-19 ... and we’re seeing the number of people on the street going up. The survey results will not only help our citizens, but will improve our city.”
Although the city of Temple is still analyzing the collected data, Glover emphasized how the task force already has a better grasp of the homeless population over years prior.
“This was the first time that we’ve ever done a two-week-long survey,” Glover said. “The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development conducts what they call a Point in Time count, which is a one-day snapshot of homelessness in the United States. We have participated in that in the past, but we just haven’t had a solid number for our homeless people.”
Glover noted there is an immense difficulty in gathering data in just one day — a time frame that often has missed a percentage of the city’s true homeless population.
“Our hope is to pull all of this information together and to develop a strategic plan for addressing the homeless situation within Temple. So we’re really just in the starting phases right now,” she said. “But we do hope to do this every year … to see if we’re making headway, or if there are things we need to modify.”
In the meantime, the city of Temple is encouraging its local service agencies to have open dialogues with each other.
“We want to make sure that we’re having an ongoing conversation … to make sure we are covering everything that needs to be provided for our homeless (population),” Glover said.
Glover hopes more people will donate their time in the weeks to come, noting how local agencies always can benefit from an extra hand.
“Get out and help these agencies,” she said. “They all run on a shoestring budget and are always looking for help. There is this stigma attached to the homeless population … but these are human beings that need help. They’ve just been facing circumstances that could happen to any of us.”
Cathey shared that sentiment.
“Serve the homeless and those in need,” Cathay said. “It’s been my pleasure, joy and honor to serve those in need — especially during this time. That’s my ministry. That’s what God called me to do.”