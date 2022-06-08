A Belton High School student was indicted on a murder charge by a Bell County grand jury Wednesday in connection with the stabbing death of a classmate.
Caysen Tyler Allison, 18, of Temple, remained in custody Wednesday at the Bell County Jail for the first-degree felony as well as a Class A misdemeanor assault charge. His bonds total more than $1 million.
Allison is charged in the death of BHS student Jose Luis Ramirez Jr., who was stabbed multiple times on campus May 4.
The stabbing death that occurred at Belton High, 600 Lake Road, was caught on video. Belton and Temple police officers responded to the campus.
“When police arrived on scene, life-saving measures were being performed on a student later identified as Jose Luis Ramirez Jr. who police observed (had a) large puncture wounds to his chest,” an arrest affidavit said.
Ramirez was transported to Baylor Scott & White-Temple, where he died from his injuries and was pronounced dead.
“At the hospital, police observed Ramirez sustained multiple stab and slash injuries to his chest, back, legs, and arm,” the affidavit said.
At the high school, witnesses identified Allison as the man who reportedly stabbed Ramirez during a fight in a school restroom before fleeing the campus.
“Police later obtained video footage showing Allison brandish a knife and stab Ramirez during a fight inside a school restroom before the video ending abruptly,” the affidavit said.
Allison was arrested later at his Temple home and interviewed at the Belton Police Department, where he gave a statement admitting his role in the stabbing.
“He provided police with a sworn statement he provided after being informed of his rights and waiving them,” the affidavit said. “In that statement, Allison stated he stabbed Ramirez Jr. once during a fight between them.”
Officers obtained and executed an arrest warrant for Allison’s residence and “recovered a folding knife covered with what they suspected was blood,” the affidavit said.
Students at Belton High School were sent home early the day of the stabbing, and classes at the school were canceled for the remainder of that week.
The Belton Independent School District provided counseling services for students immediately after the stabbing death.
After the incident, a number of law enforcement offices were stationed at Belton High, both inside and outside the campus, until the end of the school year.