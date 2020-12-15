A Killeen man was arrested after Temple police stopped him because his vehicle matched the description of an automobile used in multiple burglaries.
Marcus Allen Degrazia, 30, was arrested shortly after 2:45 p.m. Monday when officers located items reported stolen in his vehicle.
“During the traffic stop, officers located items that had been reported stolen from a previous vehicle burglary including a wallet, a Moffat (Volunteer Fire Department) radio and a set of keys,” Temple Police Department spokeswoman Alejandra Arreguin said Tuesday.
The items were allegedly stolen during burglaries in the 5400 block of Williams Drive in Temple.
The suspect initially failed to identify himself but later identified himself as Degrazia, she said.
Degrazia was arrested for failure to identity, a Class B misdemeanor, and taken to the Bell County Jail.
He is also charged two counts of burglary of vehicles, both Class A misdemeanors as well as an unknown third-degree felony offense, according to jail records. His bond was listed Tuesday at $2,500.
Indecent exposure arrest
A Temple man was arrested after he exposed himself to residents and police officers.
Dale Clinton Russell III, 37, was arrested Monday after officers were called to the 800 block of South 30th Street for an exposure complaint.
“Upon arrival, the male subject pulled his pants down and exposed himself to officers,” Arreguin said Tuesday.
Russell was arrested on an indecent exposure charge, a Class B misdemeanor. He was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple for an evaluation before he was taken to the Bell County Jail, Arreguin said.
Russell’s bond was set at $1,000 Tuesday.