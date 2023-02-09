Temple and Bell County area residents should be prepared for another cold weekend as temperatures in the region are expected to get very cold.
The National Weather Service now shows that low temperatures over the next two days are expected to fall just below freezing.
Temperatures on Friday are expected to fall to 31 degrees, with wind chill making it feel like it is as cold as 22 degrees. On Saturday night, Temperatures are expected to be a bit higher at 32 degrees.
On Sunday, and into next week, temperatures are expected to rise back up well above freezing with lows of 43, 52 and 47 degrees on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday nights, respectively.
With the temperature dipping below freezing, Temple’s two warming shelters are expected to open their doors to anyone who needs a warm place to stay.
Impact Church, 306 E. Adams Ave., and the Temple Salvation Army, 419 W. Ave. G., regularly open on nights when temperatures get cold so those with nowhere else to go can stay warm.
Both shelters open when it gets to 32 degrees outside with wind chill or 35 degrees when it is raining or wet.
Lt. David Beckham, head of the Salvation Army of Bell County, said that, with the temperature expected to fall well below freezing with wind chill, he expects the organization to open its doors.
Despite the cold last week, he said the Salvation Army in Bell County has not had any challenges when it has come to power and water.
On cold nights, Beckham said that the Salvation Army’s shelter sees about 12 to 15 people from the local homeless population come in. He said that Impact Church continues to see more homeless people each cold night despite both organizations being open.
“I would say that the number of people that we are seeing is about average,” he said. “Here is where the average differs, that is when it gets to the point where we are taking care of people outside of the homeless population. When people have trouble with their water and their power, that is when our numbers grow.”
Dawn Beckham said that the organization is currently not in need of anything for its warming shelter, as it has received some donations of supplies recently.
“We are actually pretty well equipped to handle the people that we will get for cold weather,” Dawn Beckham said.
Officials at Temple Impact Church have previously expressed a constant need for warm weather clothing and prepared foods that it can hand out to those staying at the shelter.
Those interested in helping the shelter can do so by calling Bill Scofield, the church’s warming shelter coordinator, at 254-217-9045.