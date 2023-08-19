Garcia security vestibule

Security vestibules are now in place at several Temple ISD campuses, including Hector P. Garcia, Kennedy-Powell and Raye-Allen elementary schools. Shown are the new security improvements to Hector P. Garcia.

Some Temple ISD campuses will have a new line of defense in place when students return to school Monday, as security vestibules at the front entrances of Hector P. Garcia Elementary, Kennedy-Powell Elementary and Raye-Allen Elementary are up and running.

