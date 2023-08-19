Some Temple ISD campuses will have a new line of defense in place when students return to school Monday, as security vestibules at the front entrances of Hector P. Garcia Elementary, Kennedy-Powell Elementary and Raye-Allen Elementary are up and running.
They were previously the only Temple ISD campuses that lacked the safety feature.
“What this (project) would really do is corner off that entryway. It would provide an opportunity for a person to be the gatekeeper there and certainly would create a really secure environment for them,” Kent Boyd, Temple ISD’s assistant superintendent of finance and operations, said during a school board meeting in September 2022.
Construction of the $1.6 million project began during the 2022-23 school year after Temple ISD voters approved the funding in May 2022 as part of a $164.8 million bond — a package the district developed through countless hours of collaboration with stakeholders.
“I want to thank our taxpayers, because they obviously view safety the way we all do — as a priority,” Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott told the Telegram. “It was because they voted for the bond that we have these improvements at these campuses that didn’t have a double entry before.”
He extended his gratitude to Boyd and MGB Group and Cloud Construction, both of which are local to Central Texas, for their efforts in getting the project complete in time for the 2023-24 school year.
“They have a special interest in the safety of the kids and staff in our community,” Ott said. “They have connections to the district, whether its employees that have kids to go to school or spouses that work in our schools. So even with supply chain issues, they worked really hard to get these completed.”
Administrators, teachers and parents already have begun sharing their gratitude with Ott about the safety improvements.
“I’m just really proud because it has far-reaching effects,” Ott said. “The sense of having a strong sense of safety improves our ability to do our jobs, and improves our ability to perform, to learn, to carry on relationships, everything.”
Every Temple ISD campus now has a security vestibule at its entrance and a full-time, armed security guard.
“We really focus on equity,” Ott said. “Every child and every staff member matters in our district. It doesn’t matter how big or how small the campus is, what side of town the campus is on, or if there’s differences in age or educational level. It is our job to care for them and we want our community to have the utmost confidence and assurance that we are doing everything we can.”
With the first day of classes now just around the corner, the 2022 Texas Superintendent of the Year is excited for what the school year will bring — enthusiasm shared by many from around the Temple-area community.
“We’re going to have welcoming groups at every campus and those groups include a bundle of different folks across the community,” Ott said. “We’ll have (emergency) responders, military personnel, spiritual leaders, businesses and board members out there greeting folks as they walk into the school. We’re really excited about that.”
He plans to step foot onto every single Temple ISD campus Monday.
“It’s something I’ve done every year since I’ve been a superintendent and I’m just excited to be part of all of this excitement,” Ott said. “There’s just nothing like it.”