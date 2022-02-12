Bell County roadways were blanketed with snow and ice for nearly a week when Winter Storm Uri hit the region last year — causing extreme freezing conditions that disrupted electricity supplies, burst water lines and impacted food availability.
However, residents willing to lend a neighborly hand came out in droves beginning Feb. 13, 2021 as cold weather pushed into Central Texas.
The memory of the historic storm was revisited by residents last week when ice coated Central Texas for two days, hampering travel and prompting school and government closures.
For Wayne Roark, the support he received in 2021 was life-saving. The Temple resident was in danger of missing a much-needed dialysis treatment.
“You can’t pass any fluids and you swell up and all that kind of thing,” Roark told the Telegram last year. “So it was a pretty important deal to make sure I get that done … because I want to stay alive.”
Before long, Roark was greeted at his doorstep by Battalion Chief Ron Stewart and Firefighter Stephen Jirasek from Temple Fire & Rescue — a sight he said made him speechless.
“They walked me down the sidewalk to make sure I wouldn’t fall, because our sidewalk and yard had turned to ice. There was no way I could walk it on my own,” he said. “I can’t tell you how grateful I am for those guys. You hear about what the city of Temple does, but to come over here and make sure I can get to and from dialysis safely … they just went above and beyond.”
Temple Police Chief Shawn Reynolds, who was named to lead the department in May 2020, previously noted how Winter Storm Uri required a team effort from the region’s various agencies.
“This is one of many stories where we … assisted folks with transportation for life-saving treatment,” he said.
His officers also hauled in chopped wood for an elderly woman who suffered frostbite on her hands and toes, and saved the life of a 98-year-old World War II fighter pilot by bringing him a case of water.
Meanwhile, Temple ISD put its support into action when it dispatched eight vehicles — five buses and three vans — in an effort to rescue residents impacted by the area’s icy conditions.
“Temple is our town, and helping and supporting one another is what provides the sense of community we have here ... and it’s that sense of community that truly makes Temple a special place,” Amy Scopac, Temple ISD’s interim transportation director, said at the time. “That’s why we’re always ready to support one another, and our residents and our community as a whole.”
Scopac relied on seven employees who she knew had winter driving experience. Each vehicle her crew utilized was handicapped accessible, as Scopac said a majority of the residents they assisted were from The Meridian of Temple — a senior living community.
George Bell, who was among those Temple ISD employees assisting with transportation, was happy to assist.
“We started off at the hospital giving people rides home or to shelters, and then we got the phone call for The Meridian of Temple,” Bell, a mechanic for Temple ISD’s transportation department, said. “Personally it was a humbling experience that makes you appreciative; because there’s always someone out there that doesn’t have what you have. This was something good, and it is absolutely something that we would do again without hesitation.”
Although the weather’s worst conditions had subsided by Feb. 17, 2021, many neighborhoods were still impacted by the record-breaking winter weather.
Terris Goodwin, Wake Up Temple’s founder, helped spearhead food and water distribution at the Village at Meadowbend — an apartment complex she said was without water for days.
Goodwin, who had businesses donate 200 containers for clean water, emphasized how it was great to be part of the combined efforts across Temple.
“It is just a really beautiful example of everyone coming together,” she said.
Last week’s storm
This display of community teamwork also was present last week when sleet, freezing rain and snow returned to Bell County nearly one year later on Feb. 3-4 and forced local school districts to close for two days.
During this time, Temple Police helped ensure that vital city and community services operated smoothly, transported needed supplies and personnel to key points throughout the city, and took to social media to inform the community about dangerous roadways.
Deni Howard, who manages the Impact Church’s warming shelter at 306 E. Adams Ave., said the Temple Police assisted operations by transporting volunteers to their site.
“The police have been amazing,” Howard told the Telegram earlier this month. “We actually had one volunteer who was going to be unable to come. The police actually went and picked him up and brought him back home again.”
In two days the Temple Police Department said officers handled about 20 transport calls and 50 calls in response to disabled vehicles, responded to 34 crashes with no major injuries and cleared two major crashes on Interstate 35, including one that led to a fuel spill.
“The city of Temple continues to provide exceptional service without exception, and it is because of our incredible team of dedicated employees,” the city of Temple said in a statement last week. “Each and every one of our city departments and employees played a role in keeping our city running during the inclement weather.”