A Copperas Cove man is demanding monetary damages from Coryell County and its sheriff’s department after he says he was the victim of excessive force, according to a federal civil rights lawsuit filed last month in U.S. District Court, Western District of Texas in Austin.
Samuel Ramirez alleges the civil rights violations occurred during an encounter between himself and unnamed deputies of the sheriff’s department in 2019.
Coryell County Judge Roger Miller was served notice of the lawsuit around 3 p.m. April 27, according to a news release from the county on Tuesday.
Law firm McGinnis Lochridge will defend the county in the suit, the release said.
Allegations
The lawsuit was filed on April 26 and has been assigned to U.S. District Judge Lee Yeakel.
In his 10-page complaint, Ramirez alleges the incident occurred April 30, 2019, when he was at his home in Cove.
A deputy approached the front door and was attempting to locate a person who was not Ramirez, according to the complaint.
Not wishing to speak to the deputy, Ramirez “turned his body as to return back inside his property,” according to the lawsuit. “Suddenly, the deputy tackled (Ramirez) to the ground ... then proceeded to use excessive force in the process of detaining (Ramirez), in violation of his Fourth and 14th Amendment rights. Plaintiff feared for his life …”
Ramirez said his back and finger were injured during the incident and that he also subsequently began to suffer from anxiety that caused him to lose his job, according to the complaint.
He is demanding a jury trial in the case.
In addition to monetary damages and expenses, Ramirez is asking that Coryell County conduct an investigation into the deputies, and review its policies and procedures regarding the use of force.
As of Tuesday, attorneys for the county and sheriff’s department had not filed a response to the suit but have until next week to do so.