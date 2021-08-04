Temple’s Fire Station No. 5 — shuttered in June after a kitchen fire damaged the facility — could reopen late next month if the City Council approves funds to restore the station.
The Council will decide Thursday whether to authorize a series of contracts aiming to restore and improve the fire station. The contracts total $295,000, with more than half accounting for the main restoration of the building.
The fire — which started in the station’s kitchen while the crew was out on a vehicle fire call — displaced the crew for about a week.
Temple spokesman Cody Weems said it was important for the city to restore the fire station, located at 510 N. Apache Drive, through emergency work right after the fire.
“All fire stations throughout the city are strategically located to optimize response times to emergency calls throughout the city,” Weems said. “While the fire department was able to adjust its coverage areas to compensate for the loss of Station No. 5 temporarily, bringing the station back online quickly was necessary to allow our first responders to continue serving residents at the highest level possible.”
If approved, the contracts set a deadline for the restoration and improvement of the fire station for the end of September.
Initial restoration of the building in the contract is $75,000, with the city’s insurance covering all but a $5,000 deductible. Fire Chief Mitch Randles said this emergency work was started following an investigation of the fire’s cause, which was completed on July 6.
City officials said the full restoration of the building, which saw a lot of smoke damage, began this week and will cost $150,000, according to the contract.
The remaining $70,000 up for approval by the Council is set aside for improvements to the station, which Randles said was planned for this coming year anyway.
Various upgrades are planned for the station including the addition of a new stove with a shut-off timer, and a fire suppression system above the stove. These improvements are aimed at preventing an accident similar to the one that damaged the station.
The station will also see an upgrade of its four sleeping quarters to six bedrooms, allowing for mixed gender use and accounting for growth, along with concrete floors and stainless steel counters.
“Several fire stations are slated to go through upgrades in the coming years under the adopted and proposed business plan,” Randles said. “Since each station is a little different and was constructed at different times, each station will receive the upgrades or improvements needed for that particular station.”
The City Council will vote on the item at their meeting, which is set for 5 p.m. Thursday Thursday at City Hall, 2 N. Main St.