BELTON — While two nearby counties have started implementing burn bans, weather in Bell County continues to stay just out of range of triggering it.
Bell County Fire Marshal Chris Mahlstedt said Friday that the county had still not yet met the conditions for implementing a burn ban, though it is getting close. Milam and Williamson counties approved burn bans on Monday and Tuesday, respectively.
Mahlstedt said he predicts the county will get to the point of needing a burn ban again with dry winter conditions in the area, but recent rain and humidity have allowed the county to avoid that.
“The drought index is still a little on the low side,” Mahlstedt said. “For the last couple weeks, we have been at 100 percent humidity with all of the rain we have gotten. We are still looking pretty good but we are kind of on the verge.”
Mahlstedt said that the size of the county does affect when a burn ban is called, with the same amount and degree of weather not affecting the 1,088 square-mile in the county evenly.
He said there has been times when the western portion of the county has been seeing a lot of rain while the eastern side has been in drought.
The county’s burn ban criteria includes looking at wind speeds, humidity, local temperatures and if the surrounding counties are also implementing burn bans.
Currently, Mahlstedt said the county has been seeing high humidity but does not meet the criteria’s minimum relative humidity of 25 percent or less. The county’s criteria also requires the county to be above 500 on the Keetch-Byram Drought Index, which measures soil moisture, but Bell County currently averages between 500 and 400.
Mahlstedt said the county usually calls a burn ban before it reaches the Texas A&M Forest Service’s level of dryness to be considered a drought — 575 on the index.
While the county doesn’t need a burn ban yet, Mahlstedt said he is now watching all of the deciding factors more closely as they reach the mark for a ban.
“It is hard to put a time on it because it really just depends on the weather,” Mahlstedt said. “If we get a storm that turns up over the weekend, and we get a lot of rain and humidity, that is going to slow it down and push it back a little bit. But if we keep having windy, dry days that will bring it closer to where we will have to have a burn ban.”