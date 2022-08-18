The Temple Education Foundation awarded more than $36,000 in innovative teaching grants on Thursday — funding that will allow 23 Temple ISD educators to better serve their students.
Eight Temple ISD campuses were represented: Temple High School, Bonham Middle School, Travis Science Academy, Lamar Middle School, Cater Elementary, Western Hills Elementary, Raye-Allen Elementary, Kennedy-Powell Elementary and Hector P. Garcia Elementary.
Brianna Hubnik, a career and technical education teacher at Temple High School, won funding for her application titled “Got Cavy?”
“Many of our students want to participate in livestock showing through (Future Farmers of America) but are unable to due to the financial responsibilities,” she said.
However, the campus’ cavy program — an extracurricular offering that teaches students how to care for guinea pigs — could help change that.
“(Students will learn about) reproduction, genetics, hereditary at a hands-on level, along with all the animal management skills that wouldn’t be available to our students before because of monetary responsibilities,” Hubnik said. “Our vet science students and the construction science students would work together to build a structure to house the cavies.”
The CTE teacher added how the funding would provide an opportunity for her students to train on and utilize recently-purchased equipment.
“We would also be able to put our ultrasound machines, part of a TEF innovative teaching grant received in fall 2021, to really good use when monitoring pregnancies,” Hubnik said.
Kayla Debacker, a Project Lead The Way teacher at Kennedy-Powell Elementary, also was surprised with grant funding on Thursday morning for her application titled “2D Paper to 3D Pen.”
The grant she was awarded will be used to purchase 12 3Doodler EDU Start Pens — equipment that allows its users to create 3D objects with the cylindrical plastic filaments it dispenses.
“Building an instant 2D model into a 3D one can help bring that visualization into perspective for visual learners,” Debacker. “How about when classes are bringing their engineering designs to life like their prosthetic limbs for a hurt animal or their 3D plans for the solution to shade the schools’ playground. These 3Doodler pens will be a gateway to unlocking many hidden creative talents.”
Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott is looking forward to seeing these TEF innovative teaching grants put to use.
“The Temple Education Foundation is one of the greatest supporters of our staff and students by way of innovative teacher grants and student scholarships,” he told the Telegram. “These are volunteers who work tirelessly to further the classroom instruction and post secondary opportunities. It takes all of us, a community effort, to provide for our future.”
TEF innovative teaching grants, like those awarded to Debacker and Hubnik, are funded largely by the nonprofit’s annual Distinguished Alumni Event — an evening that has helped raise more than $730,000 over the past five years for the Temple ISD community.
Tickets for this year’s event on Wednesday, Oct. 5, which will honor Dr. Harry Macey Jr. and Tejano legend Little Joe Hernandez, are on sale online at templeeducationfoundation.org.
“This year’s Distinguished Alumni Event will be a special evening celebrating these individual’s accomplishments and learning about their unique careers,” Kristy Brischke, TEF’s executive director, said. “But most of all, the Temple Education Foundation is proud of Dr. Macey and Little Joe for their gifts and service they freely gave to Central Texas.