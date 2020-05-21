Last year was tragic as six people drowned in Bell County lakes.
Five deaths were recorded at Lake Belton and one drowning occurred at Stillhouse Hollow Lake, lake manager Ronnie Bruggman said Thursday.
Since the beginning of this year, 24 children in Texas have drowned, according to HelpandLove.org. None of those children have been from Bell County, but one child from Williamson County drowned in a backyard pool.
In 2019, a total of 87 children who drowned in Texas, HopeandLove.org showed. Three were from Williamson County and two were from Bell County.
“Hopefully we’ll keep the numbers (of drownings) down. That would be great,” Bruggman said.
The lakes, in spite of the enjoyment each one brings to area families, have hazards like underwater tree trunks and limbs, large rocks and rock formations and sometimes even old cars.
Many people fish on the lakes — from the shore and in boats or kayaks. “The lakes have many underwater snagged hooks and lines from fishermen,” Bruggman said.
The currents vary and sometimes the water is rough with waves. The weather also affects the safety of the water.
Bruggman cautioned lake-bound people to only swim in the designated swimming areas and not to dive — especially from the bluffs.
“We want them to remember the great memories and go home at the end of the day,” he said.
Swimmers must also watch out for boaters and other vehicles used in water sports.
Wear life vests in and even out of the water. If someone falls from a ski or board, Bruggman recommends they should hold it up if a boat approaches so the boaters can see something other than a “small, bobbing head in the water.”
This year brought another hazard that has to be considered when taking trips — COVID-19. As difficult as it may be, appropriate precautions still need to be taken, such as wearing face masks and keeping a 6-foot distance from others.
The Corps wants to meet the Centers for Disease Control requirements.
“We don’t want to be a contributor to spreading the disease. We need to help keep the numbers down,” Bruggman added.
Playgrounds and group use areas at lake parks are closed. The campgrounds were just opened this week and are full. “We encourage people to follow the rules or we can close off access to the lakes,” Bruggman said.
Bruggman issued some general rules to remember if you will be onboard a boat:
* Let someone know where you’re going.
* Check the weather. If storms are coming, don’t put the boat out in the water.
* Have a cellphone, water and life vests.
* Have the kill switch on and keep it tethered to you.
* Don’t chase a floatie or beach ball.
“There are a lot of people on and off the lake to keep you safe — trained game wardens, volunteer fire departments and others,” Bruggman said.