A Temple teen was arrested for allegedly pulling out a gun on a man who tried to stop the teen from physically assaulting a woman.
Zedekiah Tello-Moklebust, 19, was arrested May 6 on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, and assault causing bodily injury to a family member, a Class A misdemeanor.
According to an arrest affidavit filed by the Temple Police Department, at about 10:20 p.m. on May 6, officers responded to the 500 block of Olaf Drive to a domestic call with weapons involved.
Information from a 911 call alerted officers that a male — later identified as Tello-Moklebust — was arguing with a woman. When she tried to run away, he allegedly forced her to return.
“The caller stated that the suspect had a pistol,” the affidavit said.
At the scene, officers interviewed a neighbor that told them the woman came into his yard with Tello-Moklebust following her.
“The suspect had followed her and started to grab her to pull her back to his residence,” the affidavit said. “The (neighbor) told the suspect to leave the woman alone, and the suspect replied by telling him to mind his own business.”
The woman started running down the street, and Tello-Moklebust chased her down, the affidavit said.
“The (neighbor) got on his motorcycle and drove to them,” the affidavit said. “The suspect pulled a black handgun out of his waistband and told (him) that he would ‘call his boys.’ The (neighbor) believed the suspect would shoot him.”
Officers then went to the residence where Tello-Moklebust was and, according to the affidavit, saw him raise his right hand.
“The officer then heard a ‘smack’ and a female screaming,” the affidavit said.
An officer entered the home and detained Tello-Moklebust.
After a search of the house with consent from the homeowner, officers located a 9mm handgun inside the residence, the affidavit said.
Tello-Moklebust was held at the Bell County Jail Monday in lieu of bonds totaling $80,000.