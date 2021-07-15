An 18-year-old man is jailed and accused of having sex with an 11-year-old Temple girl at her home.
Alan Brian Kozik, a Greenwood, Wisconsin, resident, is charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child, a first-degree felony, county records show.
Kozik was arrested July 7 and taken to the Bell County Jail, records show. He remained jailed Thursday in lieu of a $250,000 bond.
Temple Police Department officers were called to a Temple home when an unknown man, later identified as Kozik, was found inside on the morning of July 7, according to an arrest affidavit. A Temple police crime scene van parked outside the home was seen by a Telegram editor on July 7 and Kozik’s arrest in connection to the incident was confirmed by police spokeswoman Alejandra Arreguin.
A resident told police that when she awoke she heard an unknown man’s voice coming from the 11-year-old girl’s bedroom.
“A male that was unfamiliar to the adults in the home was then located in the bathroom, and officers were called,” Detective Kenneth McCrae said in an arrest affidavit. “Officers arrived and identified the male as Alan Brian Kozik.”
Kozik agreed to an interview with officers and was transported to the police department headquarters in downtown Temple.
“Kozik was read his statutory and Constitutional rights, waived them, and agreed to speak with officers,” McCrae said in the affidavit. “The interview was recorded, and Kozik also provided a written statement. In both (written and oral) statements, Kozik admitted to engaging in sexual activity with (the girl), stating that he believed that (she) was fourteen and about to be fifteen. Kozik admitted to engaging in sexual intercourse with (the girl).”
The victim was taken to the Child Advocacy Center of Central Texas for a forensic interview and a local hospital for an examination. At the hospital, the girl identified a man named Alan as her attacker, the affidavit said.
If convicted, Kozik could receive a prison sentence up to 99 years and a $10,000 fine.