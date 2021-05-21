With potential thunderstorms placing tonight’s Temple High outdoor prom at the Santa Fe Plaza in jeopardy, Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott said festivities are being relocated to the student center on campus — a decision that was made Friday afternoon.
Despite the last-minute change in venues, Ott emphasized how it pales in comparison to last year’s cancellation in response to rising COVID-19 infections in Bell County.
“It was very difficult watching students have their normal ceremonies and activities compromised because of COVID-19 last year,” he told the Telegram. “We recorded videos, did virtual events and all those kinds of things … but we really wanted to give them some sort of normalcy this year.”
The Temple ISD superintendent noted how the student body’s commitment to following the district’s safety protocols — including the use of masks and social distancing — allowed prom and other ceremonies to remain on schedule. He said the current safety protocols for facilities would be in place if personal spacing “is compromised” at the prom.
“I’m just excited for (the students),” he said. “There’s a social component to being in public schools … and we have a commitment to doing these end-of-year ceremonies in person,” he said. “It’s not just about math, English, science or history. Prom is a part of the high school experience, too, and this will be a great event to help them come out of a challenging year with a positive memory.”
Ott, who joked how he hasn’t been to a prom since the ’80s, said students asked him to attend this year’s event.
“We want (our students) to feel valued, and the student center is a nice facility to decorate … so there may be a superintendent appearance,” he said.
District administrators want to remind students to ensure they are in compliance with prom’s guidelines before arriving on campus when doors open at 7:30 p.m.
“Administration has the right to refuse entrance to or remove any student who is not in compliance with the dress code ... or is behaving in a manner that violates the student code of conduct, and may face additional consequences,” according to Temple ISD. “Entrance will be denied to any student who is under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol, and (those students) will face additional consequences.”