Heat Wave Texas Comal River

A kayaker and tubers float the cool Comal River on Thursday in New Braunfels. A lingering heat wave continues to scorch the southern half of the United States with no end in sight.

 Eric Gay/Associated Press

For the most part, seasonably hot and dry weather can be expected this week for Central Texas, reported the National Weather Service office in Fort Worth.

