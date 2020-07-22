BELTON — An arrest warrant was issued Tuesday for a Temple mother who failed to show up for her sentencing in a Bell County courtroom, District Attorney Henry Garza said Wednesday.
The warrant was issued for Tameria Emily Howard, 38, who should have been there at 2 p.m. for a virtual hearing before Judge John Gauntt.
Howard admitted her guilt for allowing her 11-year-old daughter to drive in October 2011. A witness saw Howard steering the vehicle from the front passenger seat and it crashed into a Temple residence, an arrest affidavit said. The offense of endangering a child-criminal negligence was the offense with which Howard was charged and convicted.
Several younger children — ages 9, 7, 5 and 3 — were also in the SUV that jumped a curb and hit a home. The only one wearing a seatbelt was the 3-year-old, an arrest affidavit said.
Howard was released from jail Nov. 1, 2011, on a $15,000 bond, Bell County Deputy Chief Chuck Cox said Wednesday.
A plea agreement was set aside in February 2012, and Howard was indicted in November 2012 by a Bell County grand jury.
Garza said that when Howard was found, another date would be set for her sentencing. Garza didn’t say if bond for Howard will be set when she is arrested again. He didn’t say if she might face additional charges.
Michael Magana, Howard’s attorney, couldn’t be reached Wednesday by phone, and he didn’t respond to a text message sent by the Telegram.