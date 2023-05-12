BELTON — Temple College students will graduate on Saturday morning.
The graduation will be at 10 a.m. at the Garth Arena of the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121 in Belton.
Students from Texas A&M University – Central Texas will graduate at 3 p.m. Saturday in the Garth Arena.
More graduations, some ticketed, are planned at the Expo Center this month. Doors open 90 minutes before each event, although doors will open 60 minutes before the Temple High School graduation on May 27.
Scheduled graduations are:
• Holland High School will hold their graduation ceremony at 7 p.m. May 19.
• Academy High School students will graduate at 4 p.m. May 20.
• Troy High School graduation will be at 7 p.m. May 23.
• Early College High School graduation will be at 3 p.m. May 24.
• Chaparral High School graduation will be at 7 p.m. May 24.
• Belton New Tech High School students will graduate at 9 a.m. May 25.
• Belton High School students will graduate at 1 p.m. May 25.
• Lake Belton High School students will graduate at 6 p.m. May 25.
• Harker Heights High School graduation will be at 9 a.m. May 26.
• Shoemaker High School graduation will be at 2 p.m. May 26.
• Copperas Cove High School graduation will be at 7:30 p.m. May 26
• Temple High School graduation will be at 10 a.m. May 27
• Killeen High School graduation will be at 2 p.m. May 27
• Ellison High School graduation will be at 7 p.m. May 27.