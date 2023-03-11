Spring is in the air, but gusty winds may be the most normal aspect of this week’s weather.
The Temple-Belton area could experience a few days of relatively low temperatures, said the National Weather Service in Fort Worth. The day’s high will stay in the 60s through Tuesday and climb into the mid-70s Wednesday and Thursday before reaching a high of only about 55 degrees Friday.
The week should start off well enough, with partly sunny skies today and a high near 69 degrees. There will be a north wind of 15-20 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, the NWS said. It will still be cloudy tonight, with a low around 46 degrees. North to northeast winds will be 10-15 mph, with gusts up to 20 mph.
It should be partly sunny again Monday, with a high near 64 degrees. There will be an east-northeast wind of 10-15 mph, with gusts up to 20 mph. The wind will be about the same that night, under cloudy skies, with a low around 45 degrees.
There is a 30 percent chance of rain Tuesday afternoon. The day should be mostly cloudy with a high near 61 degrees, and not much wind. There is another slight chance of rain before midnight Tuesday. The low should be around 47 degrees under partly cloudy skies and possibly a 10 mph south wind.
The sun should come out again Wednesday, bringing a high of about 75 degrees. A 10-15 mph wind may have gusts up to 30 mph. It’s supposed to turn cloudy Wednesday night, the NWS said, with a low around 59 degrees.
There is a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms Thursday, when it will be mostly cloudy with a high near 77 degrees. The chance of showers and thunderstorms increases to 60 percent Thursday night, when the low will be around 45 degrees.
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms will linger Friday, but the day is supposed to be partly sunny with a high near 55 degrees.
In its online forecast discussion, the NWS said it would be monitoring for the development of fog Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. In addition to this, there appears to be the possibility of a spill of Arctic air into the Lone Star State. Because of this, lower temperatures will be worth watching, the NWS said, especially for gardeners who may be jumping the gun.